LIC IPO DRHP: LIC likely to file draft IPO papers today; largest public issue on D-St expected soon

LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) IPO DRHP: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) IPO may now just be around the corner with the state-owned company expected to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) today, according to market chatter. The much-awaited LIC IPO is expected to be the biggest ever witnessed by the country. Earlier this week, department of investment and public asset management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told FE that LIC could file the draft IPO papers by “Thursday or Friday”. Preparations for the public issue have been in full swing after the embedded value (EV) was finalized at over Rs 5 lakh crore. The IPO is expected to hit the street in March.
LIC’s IPO may help the government reach its revised divestment target of Rs 78,000 crore, down from the initial target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. So far this financial year the government has managed to raise Rs 12,000 crore from divestment receipts. Assuming the government raises the remaining Rs 66,000 crore from the LIC IPO with a 5% stake sale, that would value LIC entirely at Rs 13 lakh crore.
Speaking with FE earlier this week, finance secretary TV Somanathan had said that a very conservative estimate of LIC IPO receipt is included in the revised divestment estimates as neither the valuation nor the size of the issue was known at the time of fixing the estimate. The revised divestment estimate stands at Rs 78,000 crore.
LIC of India has the highest market share in terms of New Business Premium and No of Policies/Schemes is concerned. As of December 2021, LIC’s market share for the New Business Premium stood at ~ 66% which was significantly higher than the total market share of the private players.
~ IIFL Securities
Earlier last week, the state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) embedded value was finalised at more than Rs 5 lakh crore ($66.82 billion).
LIC's new business premium market share stands at 66% currently. The closest to LIC's behemoth market share are HDFC Life and SBI Life with 7% market share each.
“We are anticipating the momentum in the opening of new retail broking accounts to get a boost on observing the interest that the LIC IPO is generating. 25 crore LIC policyholders and eight crore Demat accounts are currently present in India. With the government's decision to reserve 10% of the total issue for policyholders, we are expecting some discount to the issue price for policyholders. Most importantly, policyholders will need to update their PAN number on the LIC website and link it to their policy number. There will also be a need to open a Demat account to ensure that LIC shares are credited into their accounts,” said Arijit Malakar, Head of Retail Equity Research, Ashika Group
LIC will file a draft red herring prospectus as early as Thursday for its mega initial public offer, department of investment and public asset management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told FE on Tuesday.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus today. The much-awaited public issue is likely to hit the primary market before the end of this financial year.