Laxmi Organic IPO subscribed 6 times on second day of subscription

March 16, 2021 7:55 PM

Net proceeds from the issue will be utilised for setting up a manufacturing facility for fluorospecialty chemicals, working capital requirements, purchase of plant and machinery and upgrading existing units.

The initial public offer of speciality chemicals manufacturer Laxmi Organic Industries Limited was subscribed 6.05 times on the second day of subscription on Tuesday.

The issue received bids for 19,69,52,680 shares against 3,25,58,138 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.15 times, non institutional investors 2.48 times and retail individual investors(RIIs) 10.38 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) aggregating up to Rs 600 crore comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore.

The offer is in a price range of Rs 129-130 per share.

Laxmi Organics Industries on Friday garnered Rs 180 crore from anchor investors.

In addition, funds would be used for pre-payment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding, besides general corporate purposes.

The company has a global presence with customers in over 30 countries, including China, the Netherlands, Russia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, the UK and the US. DAM Capital Advisors Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the managers to the offer.

