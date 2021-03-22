Laxmi Organic IPO: Check share allotment status via BSE, Link Intime; grey market premium, listing date

According to the Laxmi Organic Industries prospectus, initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on March 23. Image: Laxmi Organic website

Laxmi Organic Industries will finalise the basis of the allotment of IPO on Monday, March 22, 2021. The Rs 660 crore public issue was subscribed 107 times, receiving a strong response from institutional investors. The issue was sold in a price band of Rs 129-130 per share. According to the Laxmi Organic Industries prospectus, the initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on March 23, and the credit of equity shares to the depository accounts of allottees will happen on March 24. Laxmi Organic Industries will make its stock market debut on March 25, 2021. The grey market premium of Laxmi Organic Industries shares was seen at Rs 62 over IPO price. On Monday, Laxmi Organic shares were trading at Rs 192 over IPO price, up 47.6 per cent in the grey market, according to data provided by UnlistedArena.com, which tracks the grey market.

Once the basis of share allotment is done, investors can check their subscription status in Laxmi Organic Industries via the registrar’s website, i.e. from Link Intime India, and from the BSE website. The public offer garnered bids for 347 crore shares against 3.25 crore shares on offer, as per NSE data. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 175.43 times, non-institutional investors 217.62 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 20.06 times.

How to check Laxmi Organic Industries share allotment status via Link Intime India’s website

The registrar to the Laxmi Organic Industries issue is Link Intime India, a SEBI-registered entity responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button.

Check Laxmi Organic Industries share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select the issue type as ‘equity’, and the issue name as ‘Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd” from the drop-down list. After that enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.