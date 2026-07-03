Engineered fabrics manufacturer Kusumgar is set to open its IPO for bidding next week. The company has announced the share price band of Rs 398 to Rs 419 per share for its offer worth Rs 650 crore.

As per the latest update, Kusumgar’s shares are trading in the unlisted markets at a premium of more than 33%.

With anticipation building over the Kusumgar IPO, here are 5 key details that investors must know about the issue.

1. Kusumgar IPO: Issue Size and Book-Running Lead Managers

The Mumbai-headquartered firm will offload 1.50 crore shares of face value Re 1 each to raise Rs 650 crore. The issue is entirely an offer for sale. Promoter selling includes Rs 420 crore by Kusumgar’s Chairman Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar.

While the company’s Joint MD Sapna Siddharth Kusumgar will offload Rs 200 crore worth of equity, the remaining Rs 30 crore will be offloaded by Siddharth Yogesh Kusumgar HUF.

Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers of the issue, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the offer.

2. Kusumgar IPO: Subscription timeline

The IPO will open for public bidding on Wednesday, July 8, and close on Friday, July 10. Anchor bidding is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7.

Share allotment is expected to be completed by Monday, July 13, while beneficiaries are expected to receive the shares and requisite refunds tentatively by Tuesday, July 14. Kusumgar is expected to list on NSE and BSE on Wednesday, July 15.

3. Kusumgar IPO: Grey Market Premium

In the grey markets, the technical textile manufacturer’s shares are trading at a premium of 33.17% or Rs 139, translating into an estimated listing price of Rs 419, based on the upper end of the price band.

However, readers must note that GMP is an unofficial metric to determine the listing price and may vary based on market mood and sentiment.

4. Kusumgar IPO: Lot Size and Employee discount

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 35 equity shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 14,665, based on the upper price. The lot size for small NII is 14 lots, equating to Rs 2,05,310, and big NII will have to bid for a minimum of 69 lots, amounting to Rs 10,11,885.

Kusumgar has reserved shares worth Rs 3.5 crore for its eligible employees, who will be eligible for a discount of Rs 39 on the final issue price.

5. Kusumgar IPO: Key Risks

Risks pertaining to demand for aerospace fabrics, revenue concentration from selected customers, regional concentration, and the involvement of company directors and promoters in legal and regulatory proceedings should be monitored.

Also, negative cash flow from operating activities, fluctuations in the supply of raw materials, delay in payment, and reliance on export-oriented business should be looked into.