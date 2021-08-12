Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium, listing day strategy

Krsnaa Diagnostics stocks are expected to make their stock market debut on 17 August 2021

Krsnaa Diagnostics, whose IPO saw 64.40 times subscription, is likely to finalise the share allotment on Thursday, 12 August 2021. In the primary market, shares of diagnostic service provider were quoting at a premium of Rs 280, over the IPO price. The issue was sold in a price range of Rs 933-954 per share. Krsnaa Diagnostics shares were trading at Rs 1,234 apiece, a premium of 29.35 per cent over the issue price, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. Krsnaa Diagnostics’ industry-listed peers are Metropolis Healthcare and Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.

Krsnaa Diagnostics stocks are expected to make their stock market debut on 17 August 2021. According to the RHP, the initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on 12 August, and the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts of allottees on 13 August. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. “We are expecting a decent debut of Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO with over 25-30% gains. As the issue looks fully priced, such gains are reasonable. For long term, in my opinion, one may scout for good opportunities post listing as they have good topline growth, strong cash flow and high bid win rate in the PPP model,” Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told Financial Express Online

How to check Krsnaa Diagnostics share allotment status via KFin Tech Private Ltd website

Investors can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under the IPO Status section (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) when it gets declared. After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN. In the case of the application number box, select application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit. This will show the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Krsnaa Diagnostics share allotment status via BSE website

The allotment status in Krsnaa Diagnostics can also be checked via the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). From this link, select the issue type as ‘equity’, and ‘Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd’ as the issue type from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

(The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research analysts and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Capital markets investments are subject to rules and regulations. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)