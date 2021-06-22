KIMS IPO: Check share allotment status online, grey market premium; KIMS shares to list on June 28

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences shares will list on stock exchanges on June 28, 2021. Image: Reuters

The share allotment for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences’ Rs 2,144-crore IPO, which was subscribed nearly 4 times, is expected to be announced on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. In the grey market on Monday, KIMS shares were commanding a premium of Rs 48 over the issue price of Rs 825 per share. The shares were trading at Rs 873 apiece, implying a premium of nearly 6 per cent over the IPO price, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences shares will list on stock exchanges on June 28, 2021. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on June 24, 2021. While the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts on June 25, 2021.

The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. Analysts at ICICI Direct believe that KIMS has demonstrated one of the best financial performances among peers. It also has almost net debt-free balance sheet, healthy FCF in FY21 despite operating in an asset-heavy industry. “KIMS’ ability to turn around acquired assets also seems one of the best in the industry,” they said. Those at JST Investments had no rating to the IPO, however, they have advised the allotted investors should wait and monitor key deliverables. “With planned CAPEX of 1000 beds, industry-leading occupancy rates of 80%, growth in revenues and margins, spearheaded by Dr. Bhaskara Rao Bollineni, a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and finally being available at reasonable valuations does make the company interesting for the long-term,” Aditya Kondawar, Founder, COO, JST Investments, told Financial Express Online.

Check Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) share allotment status via Link Intime India

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website, when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS)’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

(The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research analysts and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Capital markets investments are subject to rules and regulations. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)