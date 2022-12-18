KFin Technologies raises Rs 675 crore from anchor investors

KFin Technologies has, ahead of its proposed initial public offering, raised Rs 675 crore from 44 anchor investors at the upper price band of Rs 366 per equity share, according to a stock exchange filing.

The company allotted 18.44 million equity shares to the anchor investors at the upper price band of Rs 366 per equity share, which includes a premium of Rs 356 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 per share.

Of the total allocation of 18.44 million equity shares, 6.96 million shares (37.78% of the total allocation) were allocated to eight domestic mutual funds through a total of 17 schemes.

The anchor investors included marquee domestic funds such as Goldman Sachs Funds, Nippon Life India Fund, IIFL Private Equity Fund, Canara Robeco MF, Axis MF, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, etc, along with foreign funds such as Goldman Sachs (Singapore) PTE, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE, Copthall Mauritius Investment Limited, Pinebridge Global Funds, and Pari Washinton India Master Fund.