KFin Technologies IPO share allotment: Check status online via BSE, registrar; GMP drops, listing on 29 Dec

KFin Technologies likely announced the share allotment status of its IPO on Monday, 26 December. The refund will be initiated today, and the shares will be credited to the Demat account on 28 December. The IPO received good demand from investors, with the issue being subscribed 2.59 times. The qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed the most at 4.17 times. The portion reserved for retail was subscribed 1.36 times, while that of the non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.23 times. Currently, shares of KFin Technologies are available at a discount of Rs 6 per share in the grey market. The grey market premium (GMP) is the premium at which IPO shares are traded in the unofficial market before they are listed on the stock exchanges.

How to check KFin Technologies IPO allotment status

Through BSE Website

– Go to the official website of BSE

– On the ‘Status of Issue Application’ page, click on the ‘Equity’ option

– From the drop-down menu beside the issue name, select the option ‘KFin Technologies’ and enter your application number

– Fill in your Permanent Account Number or PAN

– Click on the Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’ and click on submit

– The details of the IPO allotment status of your bid will be displayed. The status will be visible only after the share allotment gets finalised.

Through Registrar’s Website (Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.)

– Go to the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. website and select ‘KFin Technologies’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’

– Select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

– In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA and enter the details of the mode selected

– Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

– You will be able to see your allotment status, given that the process has been completed

The company raised Rs 1,500 crore through a complete offer for sale by one of the promoters, General Atlantic Singapore Fund, which will receive all the issue proceeds. The company will not receive any funds from the IPO. KFin Technologies provides transaction origination and processing for mutual funds and private retirement schemes in Malaysia, the Philippines and Hong Kong. It provides services and solutions to AMCs across asset classes in India along with several investor solutions. It provides services to 24 out of 41 AMCs in India, representing 59% of the market share.