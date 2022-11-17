Kaynes Technology IPO Allotment Today: Check status online, grey market premium; stock listing on 22 Nov

Kaynes Technology IPO Allotment: Kaynes Technology India IPO, which was subscribed 34.16 times over the 1.04 crore shares that were on offer, will finalise the basis of share allotment on 17 November 2022. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place on Friday, and the equity shares will get credited to allottees demat account on 21 November, according to the red herring documents. Kaynes Technology India shares are likely to debut on stock exchanges on 22 November. The IPO shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 180 apiece, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. The price band was fixed in the range of Rs 559-587 per share.

Mysore-based Kaynes Technology is a leading end-to-end and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions-enabled integrated electronics manufacturing player, having capabilities across the entire spectrum of electronics system design and manufacturing services. It has experience in providing conceptual design, process engineering, integrated manufacturing and life-cycle support for major players in the automotive, industrial, aerospace and defence, outer-space, nuclear, medical, railways, IoT, Information Technology (IT) and other segments. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Check Kaynes Technology India share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Kaynes Technology India — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Kaynes Technology India via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Kaynes Technology India is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Kaynes Technology India’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.