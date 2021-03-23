Kalyan Jewellers IPO: Check share allotment status via BSE, Link Intime India; grey market premium vanishes

Kalyan Jewellers India is likely to make its stock market debut on March 26, according to RHP.

Kalyan Jewellers India’s Rs 1,175-crore IPO, which was subscribed 2.61 times, will finalise the basis of allotment on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Once the basis of allotment of funds is done, funds will be unblocked from the ASBA account on March 24 and equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on March 25, 2021. The company is likely to make its stock market debut on March 26, according to RHP. The price range for the offer was Rs 86-87 per share. Upon listing, Kalyan Jewellers India will join the listed peer Titan Company Ltd, which has a P/E of 84.23x.

The grey market premium in Kalyan Jewellers India shares has vanished and was at par to marginal discount. On Tuesday, Kalyan Jewellers shares were trading at a Rs 1.25 discount to IPO price. Kalyan Jewellers India received bids for 24.95 crore shares as against 9.57 crore shares on offer. “Considering FY20 adjusted EPS of 1.38 on a post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 62.99X with the market cap of Rs.89,615 mn while its peer Titan is at a P/E of 84.23X,” said analysts at Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd. Investors can check their subscription status in Kalyan Jewellers India through the Link Intime India website and BSE, once the basis of share allotment is completed. Link Intime India is the registrar to Kalyan Jewellers India IPO, a SEBI-registered entity that is responsible for IPO allotment and refund process.

Check Kalyan Jewellers India share allotment status via Link Intime India

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Kalyan Jewellers India — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Kalyan Jewellers India via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ” Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.