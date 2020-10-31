Jack Ma’s IPO becomes bigger than India’s GDP; 5 key things to know about Ant Group public issue

The bidding for Ant Group IPO was so extreme in Hong Kong that one brokerage's platform crashed after getting overwhelmed by orders

Alibaba-owned fintech company Ant Group’s initial public offering (IPO) got massive $3 trillion worth of bids from individual investors across its dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, which is more than India’s GDP. Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co Ltd’s shares are likely to trade in Hong Kong and Shanghai on November 5, 2020, two days after US President elections. Ant Financial looks to raise up to $34.4 billion (about Rs 2.54 lakh crore).

According to a Bloomberg report, the bidding for Ant Group IPO was so extreme in Hong Kong that one brokerage’s platform crashed after getting overwhelmed by orders. In Shanghai, retail portion demand surpassed initial supply by over 870 times. The book-building for the Hong Kong listing ran from Monday to Friday, while books for the Shanghai shares were open for one day on Thursday.

Key things to know about Ant Group IPO: