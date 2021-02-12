  • MORE MARKET STATS

IRFC lists $750-million medium-term note on India INX

By: |
February 12, 2021 5:27 PM

The company has already listed USD 1.5 billion bonds under its USD 4 billion global medium-term note programme and USD 500 million green bond issuance on India INX.

He, further, said IRFC will continue to focus on the railway sector and play a critical role in the development, modernisation and growth of the Indian railways.He, further, said IRFC will continue to focus on the railway sector and play a critical role in the development, modernisation and growth of the Indian railways.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has listed USD 750 million medium-term note on BSE-owned India International Exchange’s debt listing platform, the bourse said on Friday.

The issue is part of IRFC’s USD 4-billion global medium-term note programme, the exchange said in a statement.

Related News

The issue, at a coupon of 2.8 per cent per annum, was over-subscribed by more than 4 times.

“IRFC raised USD 750 million in 10-year money under its USD 4-billion global medium-term note programme established on the Global Securities Market (GSM) of India International Exchange (India INX) at GIFT IFSC,” the exchange said.

The company has already listed USD 1.5 billion bonds under its USD 4 billion global medium-term note programme and USD 500 million green bond issuance on India INX.

In market parlance, the medium-term note refers to a debt note that usually matures in 5-10 years.

“IRFC is happy to be listing again on India International Exchange at IFSC, GIFT City. This gives us immense opportunities to reach out to international investors and raise funds using a wide variety of products and currencies,” Amitabh Banerjee, chairman and MD of IRFC, said.

He, further, said IRFC will continue to focus on the railway sector and play a critical role in the development, modernisation and growth of the Indian railways.

Since the launch of the global securities market platform in January 2018, medium-term notes worth over USD 50.5 billion and bonds to the tune of over USD 26.3 billion have been listed on the platform, India INX MD and CEO V Balasubramaniam said.

India INX is India’s first international exchange set up at the Gujarat International Finance Tech-City.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Ipo News
  4. IRFC lists $750-million medium-term note on India INX
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Brookfield India REIT IPO: Check share allotment status via BSE, registrar websites, listing date
2RailTel IPO opens Feb 16; check grey market premium, price band, lot size, other details
3India Pesticides files IPO papers with Sebi, plans to launch Rs 800-crore public issue