IPO watch: UTI AMC, Mazagon Dock, Likhitha Infrastructure all issues fully subscribed

UTI Asset Management Company’s initial public offering (IPO) got fully subscribed with still a few hours to go before the subscription closes on the last day of bidding. With this, UTI AMC joined Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Likhitha Infrastructure issues that were already oversubscribed by investors. The three IPOs opened for subscription on Tuesday, and have since witnessed strong response from investors. Among these the UTI AMC issue is the largest at Rs 2160 crore followed by the state-run Mazagon Dock and Likhitha Infrastructure being the smallest of the lot. Primary markets have witnessed a rush of IPOs in recent weeks, looking to take advantage of the abundant liquidity in the markets.

The UTI AMC IPO has so far been oversubscribed by retail investors and the employees of the firm. Retail investors have bid for their portion of 1,35,75,479 equity shares 1.72 times while the employee portion was subscribed 1.01 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) were steadily turning up, so far their subscription stood at 1.55 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NII) have bid for 57% of the portion so far. Overall the issue has been subscribed 1.39 times. One of the oldest AMCs in India, UTI AMC, will not be getting any receipts as the issue includes only an offer for sale by existing shareholders and no fresh issue.

State-run Mazagon Dock’s IPO was fully subscribed on day one itself and on the final day of bidding the subscription ratio zoomed further with NIIs subscribing their portion 457.19 times. QIBs have bid for the issue 29.51 times and retail investor portion was oversubscribed 28.74 times. Employees have also oversubscribed their portion of the issue 2.61 times. With all the categories oversubscribing their portion, the total subscription for the issue stood at 92.38 times.

Retail investors, in large numbers, have been shopping for IPOs in the recent weeks. Similarly, retail investors subscribed to their portion of the Likhitha Infrastructure issue 15 times. NIIs too oversubscribed their portion of the issue by 3.90 times. QIBs have been missing so far for the issue with their subscription at only 5% so far.