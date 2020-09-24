  • MORE MARKET STATS

UTI AMC IPO opens for subscription on September 29; check price band, issue size, other details

By: |
Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:38 PM

UTI Asset Management Company, one of India's oldest AMC, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week at a price band of Rs 552-554 per share.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals' initial public offerUTI AMC’s issue will include an offer for sale (OFS) from existing shareholders like State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and TRP.

UTI Asset Management Company, one of India’s oldest AMC, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week at a price band of Rs 552-554 per share. The issue will be available for subscription from September 29 and will remain open till October 1. At the upper price band, this will translate to an issue size of Rs 2,160 crore. The IPO market has so far witnessed five public issues, all of which have been oversubscribed by all categories of investors. The listing of two of these — Happiest Minds and Route Mobile — have also been massive with stocks surging over 100% on listing.

UTI AMC’s issue will include an offer for sale (OFS) from existing shareholders like State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and TRP. The issue will not include a fresh issue of shares. Of these, 2 lakh shares will be reserved for the employees of the asset manager. UTI AMC will not be receiving any proceeds from the issue. The purpose of the issue will be selling of shares by existing shareholders, getting benefits of listing on the stock exchanges and to provide liquidity to existing shareholders. 

Related News

The issue will make up for 30.75% of the post-issue share capital. From the issue, the anchor book portion will be of Rs 648 crore. UTI AMC, one of the oldest AMCs in India, and has an asset under management (AUM) of Rs 9.71 lakh crore with 153 mutual fund schemes, 10.9 million live folios. With India’s Gross Financial Savings growing at a CAGR of 11.1% since the end of financial year 2013 till March 2019, UTI AMC’s management said that it is well capitalized to capture this growing trend. Mutual funds in India have been growing as an option for financial savings, closing the gap between bank deposits. 

Post the IPO, UTI AMC will join peers like HDFC Asset Management Company and Nippon Life India Asset Management Company that are already listed on the bourses. UTI AMC had a net profit of over Rs 300 crore in financial year 2020. The total financial assets of the company at the end of June this year stood at Rs 2,820 crore. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Ipo News
  4. UTI AMC IPO opens for subscription on September 29 check price band issue size other details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Angel Broking IPO: Issue subscribed 1.46 times on second day
2Angel Broking IPO: Issue subscribed 77% on Day 1
3Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO subscribed 12.65 times on second day