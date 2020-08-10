IndiGo to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore in via institutional equity share sale

The virus outbreak caused Interglobe to report its biggest ever loss last month.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd , which runs India’s largest airline IndiGo, said on Monday it will raise up to 40 billion rupees ($533.70 million) through the sale of shares to institutional investors, as it looks to manage cash during the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit its operations.
The virus outbreak caused Interglobe to report its biggest ever loss last month. The company had also announced separate plans to raise at least $268 million through the sale and leaseback of planes and other assets.
