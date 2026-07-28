In case you placed a bid for the Indo-MIM IPO and are wondering when you will receive the shares, your wait is nearly over. The Indo-MIM IPO, which opened for bidding on July 23 and closed on July 27, is expected to finalise its share allotment on July 28. The company is expected to hit the bourses on July 30.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 461 to Rs 485.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Indo-MIM Ltd’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website



Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘INDOMIM’ from the list.

Provide details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website



Go to the official site of the registrar MUFG Intime India.

Select ‘Indo-MIM Ltd’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Subscription snapshot



The Indo-MIM IPO saw heavy investor response, as by the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 72.34 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 204.34 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 50.63 times

Retail Investors: 6.67 times

Grey Market



The grey market premium (GMP) for Indo-MIM is currently around Rs 185, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 670. This translates to a potential gain of around 38%from the upper end of the price band. However, GMP is unofficial and may not always reflect actual listing performance.

IPO details



The public issue of Indo-MIMwas open for subscription from July 23 to July 27, with the company aiming to raise Rs 3,811.21 crore through the initial public offering. The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 461 and Rs 485 per share.

The issue is being managed by HDFC Bank, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on July 30.