scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

ideaForge IPO Day 1: Issue fully subscribed, GMP shoots up; Should you subscribe? check details here

ideaForge Rs 567 crore IPO was fully subscribed within hours of opening on Monday. The shares’ GMP jumped 78.87%, commanding a premium of Rs 530 over the IPO price, implying a listing price of Rs 1,202 per share at the upper edge of the price band.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
ideaForge IPO
ideaForge IPO will close for subscription on Thursday, 29 June. The allotment date is projected to be July 4, following which, the issue is expected to list on the bourses on July 7.

ideaForge Rs 567 crore IPO opened for subscription on 26 June and was fully subscribed within hours of opening. The issue has been booked 1.32 times so far, with total bids of 61,39,672 shares. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have bid for a fraction of their reserved portion. Retail investors subscribed 5.23 times. The NII portion was subscribed 1.33 times and employees subscribed 3.67 times. The IPO closes for subscription on Thursday, 29 June.

Also Read

ideaForge shares’ grey market premium (GMP) soared 78.87% on Monday, commanding a premium of Rs 530 over the IPO price, implying a listing price of Rs 1,202 per share at the upper edge of the price band. The price band for the public issue is set at Rs 638-672 per equity share.

The fresh issue portion from the offer has been reduced to Rs 240 crore from Rs 300 as ideaForge raised Rs 60 crore by offloading 8.92 lakh shares to institutional investors in a pre-IPO placement round. The IPO will close for subscription on 29 June. The date of allotment of units is projected to be 4 July, following which, the issue is expected to list on the bourses on 7 July. ideaForge manufactures Unmanned Aircraft Vehicles for Mapping, Security & Surveillance. These drones are capable of a wide range of mining area planning, and mapping applications.

Also Read
Also Read

Should you subscribe ideaForge IPO?

“ideaForge has one of the industry’s leading product portfolios with a dual presence in both civil and defence applications. IFL’s revenue jumped >5x over FY21-23 to Rs 1.9 billion, while PAT turned positive in the last two years, with FY23 profit at Rs 320 million. Hence we recommend Subscribe. Further, given the current buoyant market and high interest for defence stocks, the issue could see listing gains as well,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal.

More Stories on
Drone
IPO
stock market

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 13:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS