HP Adhesives share allotment likely today, find status via BSE, Bigshare Services; check grey market premium

Adhesives and sealants company HP Adhesives Ltd. is likely to finalise the basis of IPO share allotment on Wednesday (22 December) after the company received a healthy response for its initial public offer from December 15-17. Ahead of the share allotment announcement, shares of HP Adhesives were trading at a premium of Rs 50 in the grey market, about 18 percent higher than the issue price, as per data from IPO Watch. The finalization of basis of share allotment of HP Adhesives IPO is expected to take place today, December 22, and shares are expected to list next week on Monday, December 27 on NSE and BSE both. If allotted, the shares will be credited to the demat account of bidders on or after December 24. Share allotment status can be checked online through either BSE website or the IPO registrar’s (Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.) website. Here are two ways you can check HP Adhesives share allotment status online

Through BSE Website

– Go to the official website of BSE

– On the ‘Status of Issue Application’ page, click on the ‘Equity’ option

– From the drop-down menu beside the issue name, select the option ‘HP Adhesives’ and enter your application number

– Fill in your Permanent Account Number or PAN

– Click on the Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’ and click on submit

– The details of the allotment status of your bid will be displayed. The status will be visible only after the share allotment gets finalised.

Through Registrar’s Website (Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.)

– Go to the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. website and select ‘HP Adhesives’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’

– Select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

– In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA and enter the details of the mode selected

– Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

– You will be able to see your allotment status, given that the process has been completed

The Rs 126-crore public issue of HP Adhesives comprised a fresh issue of Rs 113.43 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 12.52 crore by Anjana Haresh Motwani. The issue was subscribed 20.96 times, attracting bids for 5.29 crore equity shares against an issue size of 25.28 lakh shares. Retail investors bid for 81 times the reserved portion, the non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 19 times and qualified institutional investors bid for 1.82 times.