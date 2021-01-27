Home First Finance IPO: Check share allotment status via BSE, registrar’s websites; grey market premium jumps

Home First Finance Company shares were seen trading with a grey market premium of Rs 105-115 apiece over the issue price

The Rs 1153.72-crore Home First Finance Company initial public offer, which saw 26.66 times subscription, is likely to finalise share allotment on Friday, 29 January 2021. The issue received bids for 41.64 crore shares against 1.56 crore shares on offer. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 52.53 times, non-institutional investors 39 times and retail investors 6.59 times. Home First Finance Company shares were seen trading with a grey market premium of Rs 105-115 apiece over the issue price of Rs 518 per share, implying a gain of 22 per cent. Last week, Home First Finance shares quoted a grey market premium of Rs 70-80 per share.

The shares of Home First Finance Company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange. Those who had placed bids for Home First Finance Company issue can check the subscription status on the registrar’s website, i.e. from Link Intime India, a SEBI-registered entity responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing, and from BSE website. Mumbai based housing finance company had planned to utilise the net proceeds towards augmenting its capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

Check Home First Finance Company share allotment status via Link Intime India

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Home First Finance Company – IPO’ from the drop-down list on Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter a permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button.

Check Home First Finance Company share allotment status via BSE

Another way to check the allotment status in Home First Finance Company is through BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select the issue type as ‘equity’, and the issue name as ‘Home First Finance Company’ from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. After that enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.