scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

HMA Agro Industries IPO subscribed 55 pc on Day 2

Aryaman Financial Services is the manager to the offer.

Written by PTI
HMA, HMA news, Agro, agro news, IPO, IPO News, retail individual investors, retail individual investors news
The shares of the company will be listed on both BSE and NSE. (Image: FE)

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries was subscribed 55 per cent on day two of its subscription on Wednesday.The Rs 480-crore IPO received bids for 33,56,750 shares against 60,54,054 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Also Read

The portion for non-institutional investors received 1.20 times the subscription while the category for retail individual investors (RIIs) got subscribed 38 per cent and that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 37 per cent.The initial public offer has a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer of sale of up to Rs 330 crore. The price range for the offer is Rs 555-585 a share.

Aryaman Financial Services is the manager to the offer.The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue for funding working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.The shares of the company will be listed on both BSE and NSE. 

Also Read
More Stories on
IPO

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 12:11 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS