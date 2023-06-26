scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

HMA Agro Industries IPO subscribed 1.62 times on last day 

The Rs 480-crore offer received bids for 97,93,625 shares against 60,54,054 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Written by PTI
IPO
The IPO had a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 150 crore and an offer of sale of up to Rs 330 crore. (File Photo)

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries was subscribed 1.62 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The Rs 480-crore offer received bids for 97,93,625 shares against 60,54,054 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors received 2.97 times subscription, while the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.74 times and Retail Individual Investors’ (RIIs) 96 per cent.

Also Read
Also Read

The IPO had a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 150 crore and an offer of sale of up to Rs 330 crore.

The price range for the offer was Rs 555-585 a share.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue for funding working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

Also Read

The shares of the company will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Aryaman Financial Services was the manager of the offer.

More Stories on
IPO
IPOs

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 09:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS