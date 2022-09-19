Harsha Engineers IPO share allotment: Check grey market premium, status via BSE, registrar; listing on 26 Sep

Harsha Engineers International’s Rs 755-crore IPO, which got subscribed 71.32 times on the final day of bidding, is likely to finalise the basis of allotment on Wednesday, 22 September. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 178.26 times and that for non-institutional investors was subscribed 71.32 times. The retail investors portion was subscribed 17.63 times. The IPO shares were sold at a price band of Rs 314-330 per share. The equity shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE on 26 September 2022. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place on 22 September, and the equity shares will get credited to allottees demat account on 23 September 2022.

In the grey market, Harsha Engineers International IPO shares were commanding a premium in the range of Rs 220-240 premium against the IPO price of Rs 330 apiece, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Check Harsha Engineers International share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Harsha Engineers International — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Harsha Engineers International via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Harsha Engineers International is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Harsha Engineers International’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.