GR Infraprojects IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium; shares to list on July 19

GR Infraprojects will make its stock market debut on Monday, 19 July 2021.

GR Infraprojects IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, 14 July 2021. The Udaipur-based firm IPO was subscribed 102.58 times over the 81.23 lakh shares that were on offer. In the grey market on Wednesday, GR Infraprojects shares were quoting at a premium of Rs 590 over the issue price of Rs 828-837 per share. The shares were trading at Rs 1,427 apiece, implying a premium of over 70 per cent over the IPO price, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies. GR Infraprojects will make its stock market debut on Monday, 19 July 2021.

The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on 15 July 2021. While the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts on 16 July 2021. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is KFin Technologies, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. Udaipur-based GR Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with experience in the design and construction of various road and highway projects across 15 states in India. It has recently diversified into projects in the railway sector. Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

How to check GR Infraprojects share allotment status via KFin Tech website

Investors can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under the ‘IPO Status’ section (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) when it gets declared. After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN. In the case of the application number box, select application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit. This will show the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check GR Infraprojects share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in GR Infraprojects is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select the issue type as ‘equity’, and the issue name as ‘GR Infraprojects Ltd’ from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. After that enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.