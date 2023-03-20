Global Surfaces IPO share allotment: Have you got the shares? Check online, grey market premium; listing date

Global Surfaces IPO opened for subscription on 13 March, and the issue got oversubscribed 12 times at close, with total bids of 9,46,14,400 lakh shares. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 8.95 times of their reserved portion. Retail investors bid for 5.12 times of the shares reserved. The NII portion garnered 33 times oversubscription. The IPO closed for subscription on Wednesday, 15 March. The price band for the IPO is fixed at Rs 133-140 a share. Global Surfaces IPO comprises a fresh issue of 85.20 lakh equity shares and a sale of 25.5 lakh shares by promoters, Mayank Shah and Sweta Shah.

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 46.5 crore from anchor investors. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO seeks to raise Rs 154.98 crore. Global Surfaces shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 14 today. The shares of the company are expected to list on the stock exchanges on Thursday, 23 March 2023.

Global Surfaces is engaged in processing natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz. Natural stones form various products like granite, limestone, marble, and others. The products of Global Surfaces have applications in flooring, wall cladding, countertops and other items; the products are widely used for commercial and residential industries.

Check share allotment status in Global Surfaces IPO via BSE website

Check the allotment status in Global Surfaces through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Global Surfaces’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

Check share allotment status through Registrar’s Website (Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.)

Go to the Bigshare Services website and select the ‘Global Surfaces’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. Select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID. In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA and enter the details of the mode selected. Fill Captcha and enter the ‘Submit’ option. You will be able to see your allotment status, given that the process has been completed.