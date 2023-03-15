Global Surfaces IPO closes: Issue oversubscribed 12.21 times, NIIs bid 33 times

Global Surfaces IPO opened for subscription on 13 March and the issue has been booked 1221% on day 3, with total bids of 9,46,14,400 lakh shares. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed for 8.95 times of their reserved portion. Retail investors bid for 5.12 times of the shares reserved for RIIs. The NII portion garnered 33.10% bids so far and is oversubscribed. The IPO closed for subscription on Wednesday, 15 March.

Ahead of the IPO, the company raised Rs 46.5 crore from anchor investors. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO seeks to raise Rs 154.98 crore. Retail investors can apply in lots of 100 shares each, for a maximum of 14 lots, amounting to a total of Rs 1.96 lakhs.Global Surfaces shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 35 today. The shares of the company are expected to list on the stock exchanges on Thursday, 23 March 2023.

Global Surfaces is engaged in processing natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz. Natural stones form various products like granite, limestone, marble, and others. The products of Global Surfaces have applications in flooring, wall cladding, countertops and other items; the products are widely used for commercial and residential industries.

“The company started their business activities with processing of natural stones and post that they branched out to manufacturing engineered quartz, this led to add a wide range of products

in its portfolio. Going ahead, their plan is to keep a constant focus on adding new products, identifying new markets and introducing high quality products which are in demand,” said Religare Broking. The brokerage firm added, “The company’s Revenue and PAT grew by 9.4% and 30.4% CAGR over FY20-22. On the valuation front, at an EPS of 10.5 in FY22, the company trades at P/E of 13.3x. Key Risk: 1) Highly dependent on few customers and geography (USA) for revenue. 2) The company does not have any long term arrangements/ agreements with customers or suppliers and this can impact business operations.”