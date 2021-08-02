Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: Check share allotment, grey market premium; shares to list on August 6

The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on 4 August 2021.

Glenmark Life Sciences is likely to finalise the IPO share allotment on Tuesday, 3 August 2021. The Rs 1,513.6-crore public issue was subscribed 44.17 times, and was sold at a price band of Rs 695-720 per share. In the primary market on Monday, Glenmark Life Sciences shares were quoting at a premium of Rs 100. The shares were seen trading at Rs 820 apiece, a 14 per cent premium over IPO price, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies. Equity shares are likely to make their stock market debut on Friday, 6 August 2021. Upon successful completion of the IPO, Glenmark Life Science could join peers such as Divis Laboratories, Laurus Labs, Shilpa Medicare, and Solara Active Pharma Sciences.

The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on 4 August 2021. While the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts on 5 August 2021. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is KFin Technologies, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

How to check Glenmark Life Sciences share allotment status via KFin Tech website

Investors can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under the ‘IPO Status’ section (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) when it gets declared. After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN. In the case of the application number box, select application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit. This will show the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Glenmark Life Sciences share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Glenmark Life Sciences is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select the issue type as ‘equity’, and the issue name as ‘Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd’ from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. After that enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.