G R Infraprojects IPO subscribed 5.75 times on second day of subscription

The Rs 963.28-crore IPO received bids for 4,67,44,067 shares as against 81,23,594 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE.
The initial public offer of G R Infraprojects was subscribed 5.75 times on Thursday, the second day of subscription.
The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.79 times, non institutional investors 6.31 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 7.50 times.
The initial public offer is of 1,15,08,704 equity shares and is in a price range of Rs 828-837 per share.
GR Infraprojects on Tuesday mobilised a little over Rs 283 crore from anchor investors.
Udaipur-based GR Infraprojects is a leading integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with experience in design and construction of various road and highway projects across 15 states in India.
It has recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.
Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets, Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd are the managers to the offer.
