Ethos IPO share allotment: Check status via BSE, KFin Tech websites, grey market premium; listing on May 30

Ethos’ Rs 472-crore IPO, which was subscribed 1.04 times, is likely to finalise the share allotment basis on Wednesday, 25 May. The issue received bids for 41.39 lakh shares against the 39.78 lakh shares on offer, and was sold at a price band of Rs 836-878 apiece. In the grey market, Ethos shares were quoting just Rs 2 premium, at Rs 880 apiece from the upper end of price band, according to people who deal in unlisted shares of companies. The stock is likely to list on BSE and NSE on 30 May 2022.

The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place on 26 May, and the equity shares will get credited to depository accounts of allottees on 27 May. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is KFin Technologies, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. Ethos has a portfolio of premium and luxury watches in India, retailing 50 premium and luxury watch brands like Omega, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Bvlgari, H. Moser & Cie, Rado, Longines, Baume & Mercier, Oris SA, Corum, Carl F. Bucherer, Tissot, Raymond Weil, Louis Moinet and Balmain.

Check Ethos share allotment status via registrar KFin Technologies website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Ethos — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the KFin Technologies website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Ethos via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Ethos is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Ethos’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.