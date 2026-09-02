If you have placed a bid for the ESDS Software Solution IPO, which opened on August 28 and closed on September 1, your wait is nearly over. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on September 2, while the listing is scheduled for September 4.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 408 to Rs 429.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘ESDS Software Solution Limited’

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website



Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘ESDS’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website



Go to the official site of the registrar, MUFG Intime India.

Select ‘ESDS Software Solution’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

ESDS Software Solution IPO: Subscription snapshot

The ESDS Software Solution’s IPO saw a robust response from investors. By the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 135.88 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 261.51 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 192.94 times

Retail Investors: 39.64 times

ESDS Software Solution IPO: Grey Market

The grey market premium for the cloud computing company’s offer is currently around Rs 251, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 680. This translates to a potential gain of around 58.5% from the upper end of the price band. However, GMP is unofficial and may not always reflect actual listing performance.

ESDS Software Solution IPO details

The public issue of ESDS Software Solution was open for subscription from August 28 to September 1, with the company aiming to raise Rs 720 crore through the initial public offering via the issuance of 1.68 crore fresh equity shares of Rs 1 each.

The issue is being managed by Dam Capital Advisors, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on September 4.