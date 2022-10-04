Electronics Mart India IPO subscribed 1.69 times on first day of offer

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of consumer durables retail chain Electronics Mart India was subscribed 1.69 times on the first day of offer on Tuesday.The IPO received bids for 10,58,09,796 shares against 6,25,00,000 shares on offer, according to the data available with the NSE.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 1.98 times subscription, while that of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.68 times.The portion for non-institutional investors received 1.04 times subscription.The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore, with no offer for sale component. Price range for the offer is at Rs 56-59 per share.

Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL) was founded by Pavan Kumar Bajaj and Karan Bajaj as a proprietary concern with a consumer durables and electronics store under the name of Bajaj Electronics. Its multi-brand outlets operate under the brand name Bajaj Electronics other than two specialised stores under the name ‘Kitchen Stories’, catering to kitchen specific-requirements and one specialised store format under the name ‘Audio & Beyond’, focusing on high-end home audio and home automation solutions.

ALSO READ Tracxn Technologies IPO to open on Oct 10; sets price band at Rs 75-80/share

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, IIFL Securities and JM Financial are the managers to the offer.