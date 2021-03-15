Easy Trip Planners IPO: Check share allotment via BSE, KFin Tech website; grey market premium, listing date

Once the basis of share allotment is completed, investors can check their subscription status in Easy Trip Planners via the registrar’s and BSE website

Delhi-based online travel company Easy Trip Planners is expected to finalise the basis of the allotment of the IPO on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The Rs 510-crore IPO was subscribed 160 times with non-institutional investors subscribing to their reserved portion 384 times. The issue was sold in a price band of Rs 186-187 per share. In the grey market today, Easy Trip Planners shares were trading at Rs 347 apiece, implying a premium of Rs 160 or 85.56 per cent, according to data provided by UnlistedArena.com, which tracks the grey market. The issue received bids for 270.27 crore equity shares against the offer size of 1.5 crore shares. Easy Trip Planners shares are likely to list on bourses on March 19, 2021.

Being debt-free with a strong ROE and ROCE of over 35 per cent does make Ease My Trip a good listing gains candidate but investors must be careful given the frothy nature of markets and the industry risks the travel industry entails given the current situation, says Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities. Once the basis of share allotment is completed, investors can check their subscription status in Easy Trip Planners via the registrar’s website, i.e. from KFin Technologies Private Limited and the BSE website. Registrar is a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

How to check Easy Trip Planners share allotment status via KFin tech Private Ltd website

Investors can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under the ‘IPO Status’ section (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) when it gets declared. After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN. In the case of the application number box, select application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit.

Check Easy Trip Planners share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Easy Trip Planners is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select the issue type as ‘equity’, and the issue name as “Easy Trip Planners Ltd” from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. After that enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

