DreamFolks IPO share allotment: Check status via BSE, Link Intime, grey market premium; stock listing on Sep 6

DreamFolks Services’ Rs 562 crore IPO, which got subscribed 56.68 times, is likely to finalise the basis of allotment on Thursday, 1 September. This was the second company in over two months to hit the market with an IPO, after Syrma SGS Technology got listed last week. The IPO was sold in the range of Rs 308-326 per equity share, and it received a strong response from all the categories of investors. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 70.53 times, while the quota reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retailers were subscribed 37.66 times and 43.66 times, respectively.

How to check DreamFolks IPO share allotment status

The equity shares are expected to list on BSE and NSE on 6 September 2022. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place on 2 September, and the equity shares will get credited to allottees demat account on 5 September 2022. In the grey market, DreamFolks Services IPO shares were seen trading at Rs 115 premium against the IPO price of Rs 326 apiece, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Check DreamFolks Services share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘DreamFolks Services — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in DreamFolks Services via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in DreamFolks Services is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘DreamFolks Services’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.