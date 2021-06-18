Dodla Dairy IPO closes with 45.61 times subscription

Dodla Dairy, a leading dairy company in southern India, on Tuesday, said it has raised a little over Rs 156 crore from anchor investors.
The initial public offer of Dodla Dairy was subscribed 45.61 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.
The Rs 520.17-crore initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 38,80,64,950 shares against 85,07,569 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE.
- Paytm to issue Rs 12,000-cr fresh equity shares ahead of IPO; may remove Vijay Shekhar Sharma as promoter
- Sona Comstar IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium; shares to be listed on June 24
- India Pesticides IPO opens June 23; check issue size, price band, lot size, other details
The qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) category was subscribed 84.88 times, noninstitutional investors 73.26 times, and retail individual investors(RIIs) 11.33 times.
The initial public offer comprised a fresh issue of Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of 1,09,85,444 equity shares.
The offer was in a price range of Rs 421-428 per share.
Dodla Dairy, a leading dairy company in southern India, on Tuesday, said it has raised a little over Rs 156 crore from anchor investors.
The proceeds from the issue will be used for payment of certain borrowings, funding capital expenditure requirements of the company, and for general corporate purposes.
The company’s operations in India are primarily across four states—Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Its international operations are based in Uganda and Kenya.
ICICI Securities and Axis Capital were the managers of the offer.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.