Dodla Dairy IPO: Check share allotment status online, grey market premium; shares to list on June 28

Dodla Dairy’s Rs 520-crore IPO, which was subscribed 45.61 times, is likely to announce IPO share allotment on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. In the grey market on Monday, Dodla Dairy shares were quoting at a premium of Rs 85 over the issue price of Rs 428 per share. The shares were trading at Rs 513 apiece, implying a premium of 20 per cent over the IPO price, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies. Dodla Dairy will make its stock market debut on June 28, 2021. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on June 24, 2021. While the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts on June 25, 2021.

The applicants also must note that the cut-off time for UPI mandate confirmation is Monday, June 21, 2021, up to 12 PM. If they fail to do so then their application may not be considered. Dodla Dairy got a decent response to its IPO. Reasonable issue price and good subscription figures should lead to a positive listing. “As per my view, the listing should be in the range of Rs 500-550 if the market does not crumble further,” Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told Financial Express Online. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is KFin Technologies, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

How to check Dodla Dairy share allotment status via KFin tech Private Ltd website

Investors can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under the ‘IPO Status’ section (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/) when it gets declared. After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN. In the case of the application number box, select application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit. This will show the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Dodla Dairy share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Dodla Dairy is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select the issue type as ‘equity’, and the issue name as ‘Dodla Dairy Ltd’ from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. After that enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

(The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research analysts and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Capital markets investments are subject to rules and regulations. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)