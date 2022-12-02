Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium; listing on 8 Dec

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO received an encouraging response from investors as the overall issue was subscribed 35.49 times. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and high net worth individuals (HNIs) was subscribed 48.21 times and 52.29 times, respectively. The agrochemical company will announce the IPO share allotment by 5 December. Investors can check their share allotment status either on the BSE website or the portal of the IPO registrar. Dharmaj Crop Guard shares will debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on 8 December. Dharmaj Crop Guard shares were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 56 on Friday.

Dharmaj Crop Guard, which is primarily engaged in manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of agrochemical formulations such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, micro fertilisers and antibiotics to the B2C and B2B customers, launched its Rs 251.15 crore public issue for subscription earlier this week. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Check Dharmaj Crop Guard share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Dharmaj Crop Guard’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Dharmaj Crop Guard share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Dharmaj Crop Guard is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Dharmaj Crop Guard’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

The fresh issue proceeds (Rs 216 crore) from the IPO will be utilised by the company for setting up a manufacturing facility at Saykha in Gujarat, working capital requirements, and repaying debts, besides general corporate purposes. That apart, there was an offer for sale portion of Rs 35.15 crore, which will go to promoters, the selling shareholders.