Delhivery IPO share allotment: Check status via BSE, Link Intime, grey market premium; listing on May 24

Delhivery’s Rs 5,235 crore IPO, which was subscribed 1.63 times, is likely to finalise the share allotment on Thursday, 19 May. The public issue received bids for 10.17 crore shares against 6.25 crore shares on offer, according to the NSE data. The issue was sold at a price range of Rs 462-487 per share. The issue is expected to list on stock exchanges on 24 May. Upon successful listing on BSE and NSE, Delhivery will join the likes of other listed companies Blue Dart Express, TCI Express, and Mahindra Logistics. In the grey market on Monday, Delhivery IPO shares were seen trading flat.

The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place on 20 May and equity shares will be credited to demat accounts of allottees on 23 May, according to RHP. Market watchers say that Delhivery IPO received a low-spirited response from investors. However, the issue sailed on the backing of a QIB investors subscription. “The company has posted robust revenue growth but losses too have increased in similar fashion which made investors wary. Expensive valuations and unsupportive market conditions may dampen the listing. The IPO may list around the issue price and if the market conditions deteriorates, we may even see a discount listing ahead,” Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told FinancialExpress.com. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Check Delhivery share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Delhivery — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Delhivery via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Delhivery is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Delhivery’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research analysts and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Capital markets investments are subject to rules and regulations. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.