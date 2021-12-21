Data Patterns IPO share allotment likely today; here’s how you can check status online on BSE, Link Intime website

Data Patterns IPO was subscribed 119.62 times. The NII category was subscribed 254.22 times. The Retail Individual Investors portion was booked 23.14 percent while the QIB category got subscribed 190.86 times.

Data Patterns Ltd. is likely to announce the IPO share allotment today (21 December). The Defence and Aerospace electronics solutions provider’s IPO was oversubscribed 119.62 times from December 14 and 16. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 555-585. Ahead of share allotment announcement, Data Patterns IPO grey market premium was at Rs 280 signalling positive listing. A number of brokerages gave ‘Subscribe’ rating to the Data Patterns IPO, given the future of the defence sector in the country. Individuals who have subscribed to the Data Patterns IPO will be able to check the allotment status today online through the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or through the website of the official registrar of the IPO, Link Intime Pvt Ltd.

How to check Data Patterns IPO share allotment status via BSE?

– Visit the BSE website

– Click on Equity under ‘Issue Type’ option

– Enter issue name which is ‘Data Patterns’

– Enter your Application number and PAN number

– Confirm ‘I’m not a robot’ and tap on the search button

– You will see allotment status of Data Patterns IPO

How to check Data Patterns IPO share allotment status via Link Intime?

– Visit the official website of Link Intime

– Select Equity option

– Enter the issue name ‘Data Patterns’ under the drop down menu

– Enter any one of these – your PAN card number, Application number or Client ID

– Confirm the captcha by clicking on ‘I am not a Robot’ and finally tap on Submit button

After the finalisation of the share allotment today, unsuccessful bidders will get refunds on or after December 22, while successful bidders will receive shares in their demat accounts on December 23.

Data Patterns IPO was subscribed 119.62 times. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 254.22 times. The Retail Individual Investors portion was booked 23.14 percent while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category got subscribed 190.86 times. The company clocked revenue growth at a CAGR of 31 percent during FY19-FY21, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew at a CAGR of 90 percent, and profit 169 percent in the same period, while its EBITDA margin expanded from 19.5 percent in FY19 to 41.1 percent in FY21.