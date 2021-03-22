Craftsman Automation IPO: Check share allotment, grey market premium, listing date, other details

Craftsman Automation public offer received bids for 1.47 crore shares as compared to 38.69 lakh shares on offer.

Craftsman Automation IPO, which was subscribed 3.81 times, will finalise the share allocation on Monday, March 22, 2021. The Rs 824-crore public issue was sold in a price band of Rs 1,488-1,490 per share. Once the basis of allotment of funds is done, funds will be unblocked from the ASBA account on March 23 and equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on March 24, 2021. The company is likely to make its stock market debut on March 25, according to RHP. In the grey market on Monday, Craftsman Automation shares were trading at Rs 1,530, implying a premium of Rs 40 or 2.6 per cent over the IPO price.

Craftsman Automation public offer received bids for 1.47 crore shares as compared to 38.69 lakh shares on offer. The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 5.21 times, non-institutional investors 2.84 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 3.43 times. Investors can check their subscription status in Craftsman Automation through the Link Intime India website and BSE, once the basis of share allotment is completed. Link Intime India is the registrar to Craftsman Automation IPO, a SEBI-registered entity that takes care of the IPO allotment and refund process.

How to check Craftsman Automation share allotment status via Link Intime India’s website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Craftsman Automation Ltd — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Craftsman Automation share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Craftsman Automation Ltd is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select the issue type as ‘equity’, and the issue name as ‘Craftsman Automation Ltd’ from the drop-down list. After that enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

Craftsman Automation Ltd is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in three business segments — Automotive-powertrain and other products, Automotive- Aluminium products, and Industrial and engineering products segment. Analysts at Geojit Financial Services had said that the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and other regulatory and policy supports with well-established relationships with domestic and global OEMs will be positive for the company. While the key risks include higher capital expenditure arising due to technological changes like electrical vehicles, and regulatory and policy changes.