Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Limited (HCCH), the parent company of Coca-Cola’s bottling operations in India, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO will comprise an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 99.75 crore equity shares, with a face value of Rs 10 each, by promoter shareholder Hindustan Coca-Cola Overseas Holdings Pte. Ltd. However, there is no fresh issue component, which means HCCH will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The offer will be conducted through the book-building process. The DRHP does not specify the IPO price or the total issue value, which will be determined later.

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HCCH is backed by The Coca-Cola Company and the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Coca-Cola holds a 60% stake in the company, while Jubilant Beverages owns the remaining 40%.

HCCH’s June-quarter performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, HCCH’s Retained Units reported revenue from operations of Rs 4,310.17 crore, an increase of 20.46% year-on-year. Total sales volume rose 18.61% during the period.

The EBITDA margin of the Retained Units, excluding other income and exceptional items, improved to 17.20% from 13.76% in the corresponding period a year earlier. EBITDA on the same basis stood at Rs 741.55 crore, compared with Rs 492.39 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

These figures relate to the Retained Units, which exclude business territories transferred to other Coca-Cola bottlers as part of the company’s refranchising exercise. The DRHP cautions that historical financial performance may not be directly comparable because of these transfers.

Distribution network and manufacturing capacity

According to the DRHP, HCCH is the largest non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage company by revenue operating exclusively in India in FY26, based on the TKC Report. It was also the largest bottler within the Coca-Cola system in India by units of concentrate sold, with around 38.53% of Coca-Cola India’s concentrate sales attributable to its territories in FY26.

As of June 30, 2026, the company operated 14 owned production facilities, supported by eight co-pack units. Its network included 90 bottling lines and 23 warehouses, with installed capacity of 1,291.1 million unit cases annually at its owned facilities.

HCCH’s distribution network covered approximately 1.7 million retail outlets through 2,273 distributors. Its portfolio comprised 41 beverages across the Sparkling, Hydration and Stills categories, including juices.

The company operates in exclusive territories across 10 states and four Union Territories, primarily in southern and western India. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Fanta, Limca, Maaza, Kinley and Minute Maid.

The DRHP also details the company’s multi-year re-franchising exercise, completed between FY24 and FY26, under which it transferred business operations in Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Northeast India, parts of West Bengal and North Gujarat to other Coca-Cola bottlers.

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