scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Coal India share sale over-subscribed, govt to get more than Rs 4,000 crore

At the floor price, the stake sale would fetch over Rs 4,000 crore to the exchequer.

Written by PTI
Coal India shares
The government currently holds 66.13 per cent in CIL. (File Image)

The Coal India share sale was over-subscribed by both retail and institutional investors and the government is expected to get more than Rs 4,000 crore. In the two-day offer for sale (OFS), the government sold its 18.48 crore shares or 3 per cent stake in Coal India at a floor price of Rs 225 apiece. At the floor price, the stake sale would fetch over Rs 4,000 crore to the exchequer.

Institutional investors had on Thursday put in bids for over 28.76 crore share, while retail buyers on Friday bid for over 2.58 crore shares of Coal India. Institutional bidders on Friday put in bids for 5.12 crore shares.

Also Read

Coal India OFS is the maiden government stake sale of a public sector undertaking in the current fiscal. The government currently holds 66.13 per cent in CIL.

Also Read

The stake sale in Coal India will help the government inch towards the Rs 51,000-crore disinvestment target set for the current fiscal.Shares of Coal India settled for the day at Rs 230.90 apiece on the BSE, up 0.15 per cent over its previous closing price. 

More Stories on
Coal India

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-06-2023 at 18:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market