CMS Info Systems IPO share allotment today; Here’s how to check status online via BSE, Link Intime website

CMS Info Systems share allotment: Those who have applied for the CMS Info Systems IPO can check the share allotment status online through either BSE website or IPO registrar Link Intime website.

CMS Info Systems will finalise the share allotment by Tuesday, December 28, 2021, per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). The initial public offering (IPO) of the cash management company was subscribed 1.95 times from December 21-23, 2021. CMS Info Systems IPO, price band for which was fixed at Rs 205-216 per share, received bids of over 7.32 crore shares against the total issue size of over 3.75 crore shares, according to the data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). People who have applied for the CMS Info Systems IPO can check the share allotment status online through either BSE website or IPO registrar Link Intime website. Here’s how you can check the share allotment status when it is declared

How to check CMS Info Systems IPO share allotment status via BSE?

– Visit the BSE website

– Click on Equity under ‘Issue Type’ option

– Enter issue name which is ‘CMS Info Systems’

– Enter your Application number and PAN number

– Confirm ‘I’m not a robot’ and tap on the search button

– You will see allotment status of Data Patterns IPO

How to check CMS Info Systems IPO share allotment status via Link Intime?

– Visit the official website of Link Intime

– Select Equity option

– Enter the issue name ‘CMS Info Systems’ under the drop down menu

– Enter any one of these – your PAN card number, Application number or Client ID

– Confirm the captcha by clicking on ‘I am not a Robot’ and finally tap on Submit button

The listing of shares of CMS Info Systems is likely to take place on Friday (31 December), on both NSE and BSE. The Rs 1,100 crore CMS Info Systems IPO is purely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia.

CMS Info Systems Ltd provides cash management services, which include ATM services, and cash delivery and pick-up. The company’s integrated business platform is supported by customised technology and process controls, which enables it to offer its customers a wide range of tailored cash management and managed services solutions. It caters to broad set of outsourcing requirements for banks, financial institutions, organized retail and e-commerce companies in India. The company operates business in three segments – cash management services, managed services and others.