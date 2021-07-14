Clean Science and Technology IPO share allotment: How to check your shares? GMP strong; listing on July 19

Clean Science and Technology is likely to make their share market debut next week.

Clean Science and Technology, whose Rs 1,546.62-crore IPO subscribed 93.41 times, will finalise its basis of share allotment on Wednesday, 14 July 2021. The stocks are likely to make their share market debut next week on 19 July 2021. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on 15 July 2021. While the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts on 16 July 2021. The offer was sold from July 7-9, at the price band of Rs 880-900 per equity share of face value Re 1 each.

On Wednesday, Clean Science and Technology shares were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 530 over the issue price. The shares were trading at Rs 1,430 apiece, implying a premium of nearly 60 per cent over the IPO price, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies. Investors can check their subscription status in Clean Science and Technology through the Link Intime India website and BSE, once the basis of share allotment is completed. Link Intime India is the registrar to Clean Science and Technology IPO, a SEBI-registered entity that processes all applications electronically and takes care of the allotment and refund process.

Check Clean Science and Technology share allotment status via Link Intime India

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Clean Science and Technology –IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website, when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Clean Science and Technology via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Clean Science and Technology is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Clean Science and Technology Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.