If you are waiting to see whether your bid for Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO was successful, your wait is nearly over.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised today i.e. February 26, while the listing is scheduled for March 2.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,053 per share.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘ Clean Max Enviro Energy’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘CLEANMAX’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar MUFG Intime India Private

Select ‘Clean Max Enviro Energy Solution’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Clean Max Enviro IPO: Subscription snapshot

The Clean Max Enviro Energy IPO saw a tepid response from investors. By the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 0.94 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 2.83 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 0.54 times

Retail Investors: 0.06 times

Clean Max Enviro IPO: GMP

The shares of Clean Max Enviro IPO are currently trading at a discount in the unlisted markets

As per the latest available data, the shares are currently trading at a discount of Rs 11, implying a likely listing price of Rs 1,042. This translates into a potential discount of 1.04% from the upper end of the price band.

However, grey market prices are an unofficial indicator of the listing price, and may vary based on market conditions.

Clean Max Enviro IPO: Key details

The public issue of Clean Max Enviro was open for subscription from February 23 to February 25, with the company aiming to raise Rs 3,100 crore through the initial public offering. The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,053 per share.

The issue is being managed by Axis Capital, while MUFG Intime India is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE by March 2.