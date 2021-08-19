Chemplast Sanmar IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium weak; listing on Aug 24

The equity shares of Chemplast Sanmar will make their stock market debut next week on 24 August 2021

Chemplast Sanmar, whose IPO received 2,17 times subscription, has finalised the basis of share allotment. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on 20 August, and the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts of allottees on 23 August. The equity shares of Chemplast Sanmar will make their stock market debut next week on 24 August 2021. Upon successful listing, Chemplast Sanmar will join the likes of PI Industries, SRF, Finolex and Navin Fluorine International.

In the primary market, Chemplast Sanmar shares were quoting at a premium of Rs 20 per share over the IPO price of Rs 541. Chemplast Sanmar shares were seen trading at Rs 561 apiece, a 3.7 per cent premium in the grey market, over the issue price, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies. Chemplast Sanmar is eyeing stock market listing, after it got delisted nearly a decade ago. It was delisted from BSE, NSE and MSE with effect from June 25, 2012, June 18, 2012, and June 25, 2012, respectively. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is KFin Technologies Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

How to check Chemplast Sanmar share allotment status via KFin Tech Private Ltd website

Investors can check the allotment status on KFin Technologies website under the IPO Status section (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/). After that, select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID, or PAN. In the case of the application number box, select the application type and enter the application number. If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP, Client ID. If the PAN option box was chosen, enter the permanent account number. In the last step, enter the given captcha and click submit. This will show the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Chemplast Sanmar share allotment status via BSE website

The allotment status in Chemplast Sanmar can also be checked via the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). From this link, select the issue type as ‘equity’, and ‘Chemplast Sanmar Ltd’ as the issue type from the drop-down list. Enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.