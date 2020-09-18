  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals sets IPO price band at Rs 338-340 a share; issue to open on September 21

By: |
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 3:28 PM

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 45 lakh equity scrips by promoters, the leading manufacturer of speciality chemicals said in virtual press conference.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, IPO, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO price, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Laurus Labs LtdThe initial share-sale will close on September 23 and bidding for anchor investors will open on September 18.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd on Friday fixed the price band at Rs 338-340 per share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on September 21. The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 45 lakh equity scrips by promoters, the leading manufacturer of speciality chemicals said in virtual press conference.

The initial share-sale will close on September 23 and bidding for anchor investors will open on September 18.

Related News

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch Rs 318 crore. The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet capital expenditure for the expansion of its manufacturing facility, fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The Vadodara-based company has long standing relationships with its key customers including Laurus Labs Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.  It exports products to global markets covering the US, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Russia, Spain, Thailand and Malaysia. Intensive Fiscal Services and Ambit Capital are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Ipo News
  4. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals sets IPO price band at Rs 338-340 a share issue to open on September 21
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Angel Broking’s Rs 600-crore IPO opens next week; check issue price, bid size, details
2CAMS IPO opens next week for subscription; company fixes price band at Rs 1,229-1,230
3Route Mobile IPO: How to check share allotment status on BSE, registrar websites