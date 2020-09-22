  • MORE MARKET STATS

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO subscribed 12.65 times on second day

By: |
September 22, 2020 7:48 PM

The initial public offer received bids for 8,28,01,136 shares against 65,47,061 shares on offer.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPOChemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO received bids for 8,28,01,136 shares against 65,47,061 shares on offer.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals initial public offer was subscribed 12.65 times on the second day of bidding on Tuesday.

The initial public offer received bids for 8,28,01,136 shares against 65,47,061 shares on offer.

Related News

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.37 times, non-institutional investors 3.51 times and retail individual investors 23 times.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd on Friday raised over Rs 95 crore from anchor investors.

The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 45 lakh shares.

Price range for the offer, which is scheduled to close for bidding on Wednesday, has been fixed at Rs 338-340 apiece.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch Rs 318 crore.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to meet capital expenditure for expansion of its manufacturing facility, fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The Vadodara-based company has long standing relationships with its key customers, including Laurus Labs Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, and Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.

It exports products to global markets covering the US, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Russia, Spain, Thailand and Malaysia.

Intensive Fiscal Services and Ambit Capital are managing the offer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Ipo News
  4. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO subscribed 12.65 times on second day
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bearish sentiments to affect IPOs? Here’s why Angel Broking’s MD Dinesh Thakkar thinks otherwise
2IPO Watch: CAMS, Chemcon oversubscribed, Angel Broking going strong but grey market premiums slip
3CAMS IPO fully subscribed on day two, retail investor portion subscribed 1.79 times so far