CarTrade Tech IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium weak; listing on Aug 23

CarTrade Tech, whose IPO got 20.29 times subscription, will finalise share allotment on Tuesday, 17 August 2021. CarTrade Tech shares are likely to make their stock market debut next week on Monday. In the primary market, CarTrade Tech shares were quoting at a premium of Rs 180 per share over the IPO price of Rs 1,618. CarTrade Tech shares were seen trading at Rs 1,798 apiece, an 11 per cent premium in the grey market, over the issue price. Founded in 2009, CarTrade is backed by marquee investors — Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JPMorgan, and March Capital.

The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from the ASBA account will take place on 18 August, and the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts of allottees on 20 August. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Pvt Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. CarTrade Tech is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services through its brands — CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz.

Check CarTrade Tech share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘CarTrade Tech — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website, when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in CarTrade Tech through BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in CarTrade Tech is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘CarTrade Tech Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.