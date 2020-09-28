CAMS, Chemcon IPOs: How to check share allotment status on BSE, registrar websites; step-by-step guide

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals was the second most subscribed public issue this year after Happiest Minds Technologies, which saw an oversubscription of 151 times.

CAMS’ Rs 2,242-crore IPO and Rs 318-crore Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO received a rave response from the investors last week, with 47 times and 149 times subscription, respectively. Both the IPOs were open for subscription from September 21-23. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals was the second most subscribed public issue this year after Happiest Minds Technologies, which saw an oversubscription of 151 times. The share allotment in CAMS and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals is likely to be announced today (September 28) and stocks are expected to debut on the exchange on October 1. Dipin Kwatra, Director at New Vertical Vera Advisory Pvt Ltd, a wealth management firm, said that the Chemcon Speciality Chemicals was trading with a Rs 150-200 premium at around Rs 500 in the grey market; while CAMS was trading with a Rs 300-350 premium over the issue price, last week.

According to the data on the stock exchanges, retail investors subscribed CAMS IPO 5.45 times, QIBs 73.18 times and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribed to their portion 111.85 times. On the other hand, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals got fully subscribed within a few hours on day 1 of bidding. Retail investors subscribed their portion 40.43 times, NIIs oversubscribed their quota 449.14 times while QIB subscription was at 113.53 times.

Check CAMS IPO allotment status via Link Intime India, BSE websites

Link Intime India Private is the registrar of the CAMS IPO, which is a SEBI-registered entity responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing. Investors who have placed bids for the CAMS IPO can check the allotment status on Link Intime India website. Select the company name as Computer Age Management Services or CAMS in the drop-down when the allotment process is done. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter your permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. In the last step, click the submit button.

Alternatively, investors can also check the status of the allotment on the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Investors will have to select ‘equity’, and then the issue name as ‘CAMS or Computer Age Management Services’ from the drop-down list. After that enter application number and PAN (permanent account number). In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

Check Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO allotment status

Go to the Link Intime India website. Select the company name as Chemcon Speciality Chemicals in the drop-down. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter your permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. In the last step, click the submit button. Note that the name of the company in the drop-down appears only when the allotment is made.

Another way to check allotment status is through stock exchanges. On the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx) select ‘equity’, and then the issue name as ‘Chemcon Speciality Chemicals’ from the drop-down list. Enter application number and PAN (permanent account number), and finally click on the search tab to view the status details.