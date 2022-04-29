Campus Activewear IPO share allotment: Check status online, grey market premium strong; listing on May 9

Campus Activewear IPO, which got 51.75 times subscription, is likely to finalise share allotment on 4 May, Wednesday. The sports and athleisure footwear company on listing will join other listed footwear peers such as Bata India, Relaxo Footwears, Khadim India, Liberty Shoes, Metro Brands and Mirza International. Campus Activewear IPO is likely to list on stock exchanges on 9 May 2022, according to RHP.

In the grey market, Campus Activewear IPO shares were seen trading at a premium of Rs 102 per share or 35 per cent. On Thursday, the stock was ruling at Rs 392 in the grey market, as against the IPO price of Rs 292 apiece, according to the people who deal in unlisted shares of the companies. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place on 5 May, and the equity shares will get credited to depository accounts of allottees on 6 May. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd, a SEBI-registered entity, responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing.

Check Campus Activewear share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Campus Activewear — IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Campus Activewear via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Campus Activewear is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Campus Activewear’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.