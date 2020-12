The company has reserved up to 75 per cent of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) while 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Quick service chain Burger King India initial public offer (IPO) got fully subscribed within two hours of the bidding process on the day one. The Rs 810-crore IPO was subscribed 1.86 times so far in the afternoon. The issue received bids for 13.82 crore equity shares against IPO size of 7.45 crore equity shares. One day before the issue opening, Burger King India had raised Rs 364.4 crore from the anchor investors. The company has reserved up to 75 per cent of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) while 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). However, 10 per cent of the issue has been reserved for retail investors. The issue is being sold in the price band of Rs 59-60 apiece.